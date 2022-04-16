Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) controls the puck between Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the overtime period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (42-27-5) host the San Jose Sharks (29-33-11) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 16, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars are seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

4/2/2022

Sharks

Stars

5-4 DAL

12/11/2021

Sharks

Stars

2-1 SJ

Dallas and San Jose Stats

  • On average, the Stars post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (21st).
  • The Sharks are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
  • San Jose is -43 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
  • The Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 73 points in 74 games.
  • Jason Robertson has 36 goals and 34 assists to total 70 points (1.1 per game).
  • Roope Hintz has scored 32 goals and added 32 assists through 72 games for Dallas.
  • Jake Oettinger has allowed 100 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1064 saves.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 72 points (1.1 per game), with 32 goals and 40 assists in 68 games (playing 19:09 per game).
  • Tomas Hertl is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with 61 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 33 assists in 73 games.
  • Logan Couture has earned 23 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
  • James Reimer has a .914 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1205 total saves, allowing 113 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

