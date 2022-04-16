Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (42-27-5) host the San Jose Sharks (29-33-11) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 16, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Stars are seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. San Jose
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/2/2022
Sharks
Stars
5-4 DAL
12/11/2021
Sharks
Stars
2-1 SJ
Dallas and San Jose Stats
- On average, the Stars post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (21st).
- The Sharks are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
- San Jose is -43 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
- The Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities).
- The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 73 points in 74 games.
- Jason Robertson has 36 goals and 34 assists to total 70 points (1.1 per game).
- Roope Hintz has scored 32 goals and added 32 assists through 72 games for Dallas.
- Jake Oettinger has allowed 100 goals (2.53 goals against average) and recorded 1064 saves.
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 72 points (1.1 per game), with 32 goals and 40 assists in 68 games (playing 19:09 per game).
- Tomas Hertl is a key piece of the offense for San Jose with 61 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 33 assists in 73 games.
- Logan Couture has earned 23 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
- James Reimer has a .914 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1205 total saves, allowing 113 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
16
2022
San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)