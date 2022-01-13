How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrates scoring a goal with defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (17-13-2) square off against the Seattle Kraken (10-20-4) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 36 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 6

Dallas and Seattle Stats

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (90 in 32 games), and the Kraken give up 3.7 (125 in 34).

The Kraken are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (2.9).

Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

Seattle has a -30 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 17 power-play goals (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).

The Kraken have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

Jason Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 30 points in 26 games.

Joe Pavelski has totaled 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.

Roope Hintz's 23 points this season have come via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Braden Holtby has given up 2.4 goals per game this season and is recording 27.6 saves per outing. His .920 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.

Dallas also makes use of Jake Oettinger in goal. He has conceded 22 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 264 saves (24.0 per game), with a .923 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 23 points are important for Seattle. He has 12 goals and 11 assists in 32 games.

Jared McCann is a leading scorer for Seattle with 21 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added seven assists in 29 games.

Jaden Schwartz has 20 points so far, including six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has 590 saves (22.7 per game) while giving up 79 goals (3.0 per game) with an .882 save percentage (45th in the league).

Chris Driedger has an .892 save percentage, recording 207 total saves (23.0 per game) and conceding 25 goals (2.8 per game).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

