Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Sunday's NHL play will see the Dallas Stars (38-25-3) take on the Seattle Kraken (21-41-6), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Stars rank eighth while the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total Stars -160 5.5

Dallas and Seattle Stats

The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (191 in 66 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (240 in 68).

The Kraken are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -3 on the season (17th in league).

Seattle is -64 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

On the power play, the Stars have scored 45 goals (on 22.7% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 47 (killing off 73.9% of penalties, 30th in league).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 41 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has scored 24 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 15 assists (0.3 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 39 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Yanni Gourde is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 39 total points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and 23 assists in 60 games.

Jordan Eberle is a key contributor on offense for Seattle with 16 goals and 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 49 games this season, conceding 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1159 saves and an .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 65 points in 67 games (24 goals and 41 assists).

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 59 games, with 31 goals and 30 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 29 goals and added 27 assists through 65 games for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

