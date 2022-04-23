Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with forward Joe Pavelski (16) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (43-30-5) hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken (26-45-6) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (91 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. Seattle

DateHomeAwayResult

4/3/2022

Kraken

Stars

4-1 SEA

1/12/2022

Stars

Kraken

5-2 DAL

Dallas and Seattle Stats

  • The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Stars are 16th defensively (3.0 against).
  • Dallas has a -13 goal differential on the season, 19th in the league.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -67 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Stars have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).
  • The Stars have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (18th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 30 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (76 total points), having collected 27 goals and 49 assists.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) to the team.
  • Roope Hintz has scored 35 goals and added 33 assists through 76 games for Dallas.
  • Jake Oettinger has a 2.6 goals against average, and 1135 saves. His .913 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has scored 26 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 47 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.
  • Yanni Gourde has scored 45 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle is a key player on offense for Seattle with 19 goals and 22 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has 1290 saves while allowing 160 goals (3.1 goals against average) with an .890 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with forward Joe Pavelski (16) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
