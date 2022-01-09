Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the 2022 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (20-10-5) and the Dallas Stars (16-12-2) meet in St. Louis, Missouri on January 9, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (45 points), and the Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (34 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Dallas Stats

The Blues are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Stars are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).

The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (86 in 30 games), and the Blues concede 2.7 (95 in 35).

St. Louis has a +27 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.

Dallas is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 29 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (on 27.0% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 16 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games for Dallas add up to 28 total points on the season.

Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 26 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 25 games.

Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (12 goals and 10 assists).

Braden Holtby has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 440 saves (27.5 per game), and has given up 39 goals (2.4 per game).

Jake Oettinger has 237 saves (21.5 per game) and a .922 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (1.8 per game).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko is St. Louis' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 14 goals and 20 assists this season.

Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists through 32 games for St. Louis.

In 20 games, Jordan Binnington has conceded 60 goals (3.0 per game) and has racked up 589 saves (29.5 per game).

Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves (30.3 per game), and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).

Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

