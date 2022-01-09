Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (20-10-5) and the Dallas Stars (16-12-2) meet in St. Louis, Missouri on January 9, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (45 points), and the Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (34 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Dallas Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Stars are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
- The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (86 in 30 games), and the Blues concede 2.7 (95 in 35).
- St. Louis has a +27 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.
- Dallas is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 19th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 29 power-play goals (third in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (on 27.0% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 16 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, seventh in league).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games for Dallas add up to 28 total points on the season.
- Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 26 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists in 25 games.
- Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (12 goals and 10 assists).
- Braden Holtby has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 440 saves (27.5 per game), and has given up 39 goals (2.4 per game).
- Jake Oettinger has 237 saves (21.5 per game) and a .922 save percentage, allowing 20 goals (1.8 per game).
Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko is St. Louis' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 14 goals and 20 assists this season.
- Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists through 32 games for St. Louis.
- In 20 games, Jordan Binnington has conceded 60 goals (3.0 per game) and has racked up 589 saves (29.5 per game).
- Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves (30.3 per game), and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 per game).
Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)
