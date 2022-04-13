Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8) and the Dallas Stars (41-27-4) take the ice in Dallas, Texas on April 12, 2022 at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (96 points), and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference (86 points).
How to Watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/15/2022
Lightning
Stars
3-1 TB
Tampa Bay and Dallas Stats
- The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Stars are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Stars are scoring 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (eighth).
- Tampa Bay has a +38 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.
- On the power play, the Lightning have scored 48 goals (on 21.4% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 43 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (on 22.2% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 39 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, ninth in league).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 80 points in 71 games (32 goals and 48 assists).
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 69 points (19 goals, 50 assists) to the team.
- Brayden Point has scored 27 goals and added 28 assists through 58 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 138 goals (2.45 goals against average) and recorded 1523 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 71 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 44 assists in 72 games (playing 18:26 per game).
- Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 67 total points (1.0 per game), with 34 goals and 33 assists in 64 games.
- Roope Hintz is a key contributor on offense for Dallas with 31 goals and 30 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has given up 100 goals (2.5 goals against average) and collected 1064 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)