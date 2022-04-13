Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8) and the Dallas Stars (41-27-4) take the ice in Dallas, Texas on April 12, 2022 at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (96 points), and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference (86 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Dallas

Date Home Away Result 1/15/2022 Lightning Stars 3-1 TB

Tampa Bay and Dallas Stats

The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Stars are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Stars are scoring 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (eighth).

Tampa Bay has a +38 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.

Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -5.

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 48 goals (on 21.4% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 43 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (on 22.2% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 39 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, ninth in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 80 points in 71 games (32 goals and 48 assists).

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 69 points (19 goals, 50 assists) to the team.

Brayden Point has scored 27 goals and added 28 assists through 58 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 138 goals (2.45 goals against average) and recorded 1523 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 71 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 44 assists in 72 games (playing 18:26 per game).

Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 67 total points (1.0 per game), with 34 goals and 33 assists in 64 games.

Roope Hintz is a key contributor on offense for Dallas with 31 goals and 30 assists.

Jake Oettinger has given up 100 goals (2.5 goals against average) and collected 1064 saves with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

