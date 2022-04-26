Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the Dallas Stars (44-30-5) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6), starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (93 points), and the Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (90 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. Las Vegas

DateHomeAwayResult

12/8/2021

Golden Knights

Stars

5-4 VEG

10/27/2021

Stars

Golden Knights

3-2 (F/OT) VEG

Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Stars are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Stars are 15th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -12 on the season (20th in league).
  • Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the NHL).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 45 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 52 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 37 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 44 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (77 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 50 assists.
  • Jason Robertson has 38 goals and 37 assists to total 75 points (1.1 per game).
  • Roope Hintz's season total of 70 points has come from 37 goals and 33 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 64 points are important for Las Vegas. He has recorded 29 goals and 35 assists in 73 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson has scored 60 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 40 assists.
  • Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 50 total points (14 goals and 36 assists).
  • Robin Lehner has a .908 save percentage (28th in the league), with 1168 total saves, conceding 120 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Giants

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Avalanche

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates Hintz scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy