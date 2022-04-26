Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the Dallas Stars (44-30-5) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6), starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference (93 points), and the Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference (90 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: American Airlines Center

Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Date Home Away Result 12/8/2021 Golden Knights Stars 5-4 VEG 10/27/2021 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) VEG

Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

The Stars are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Stars are 15th in goals conceded (3.0).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -12 on the season (20th in league).

Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the NHL).

The Golden Knights have conceded 45 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 52 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 37 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 44 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (77 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 50 assists.

Jason Robertson has 38 goals and 37 assists to total 75 points (1.1 per game).

Roope Hintz's season total of 70 points has come from 37 goals and 33 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 64 points are important for Las Vegas. He has recorded 29 goals and 35 assists in 73 games.

Chandler Stephenson has scored 60 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 40 assists.

Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 50 total points (14 goals and 36 assists).

Robin Lehner has a .908 save percentage (28th in the league), with 1168 total saves, conceding 120 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

