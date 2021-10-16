How to Watch Stars at Bruins

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Stars head to Boston on Saturday to take on the Bruins in this exciting NHL matchup.
    Author:

    The Bruins open their season Saturday at home against the Stars. Dallas already has a game under its belt, a 3–2 overtime win against the Rangers.

    How to Watch Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins:

    Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Stars are coming off of a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs. However, win against New York started their new season on a positive note.

    Rising star Miro Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal for Dallas. The win was especially impressive considering the Stars' starting goalie Braden Holtby and defenseman John Klingberg both left the game early with injuries.

    Last season, the Bruins finished the season with 73 points and made the postseason. Boston is positioned to be a playoff team once again this season. The team retained most of its key pieces in the offseason, including captain Patrice Bergeron and trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall.

    The Bruins will look to start the season off with a win in Saturday's out-of-conference game against Dallas.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16053968
    Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954282
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Penguins

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954275
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16102024
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954772 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning vs. Capitals

    29 seconds ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. UNLV

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925009
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954361
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars at Bruins

    29 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy