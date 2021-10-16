How to Watch Stars at Bruins

The Stars head to Boston on Saturday to take on the Bruins in this exciting NHL matchup.

The Bruins open their season Saturday at home against the Stars. Dallas already has a game under its belt, a 3–2 overtime win against the Rangers.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Boston Bruins:

Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV

The Stars are coming off of a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs. However, win against New York started their new season on a positive note.

Rising star Miro Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal for Dallas. The win was especially impressive considering the Stars' starting goalie Braden Holtby and defenseman John Klingberg both left the game early with injuries.

Last season, the Bruins finished the season with 73 points and made the postseason. Boston is positioned to be a playoff team once again this season. The team retained most of its key pieces in the offseason, including captain Patrice Bergeron and trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall.

The Bruins will look to start the season off with a win in Saturday's out-of-conference game against Dallas.

