    October 14, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Stars at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NHL regular season officially underway, the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers face off on Thursday night.
    Author:

    It’s opening week for the NHL, and on Thursday night, the Dallas Stars will head to New York to take on the Rangers. Both teams are looking to make the playoffs after missing out last season.

    How to Watch: Stars vs. Rangers

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream Stars vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Stars were among the best teams two years ago, advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following that incredible run, they struggled, going 23-19-14 last season. That wasn’t enough to make the playoffs. 

    With a much healthier roster heading into the 2021-22 season, Dallas should be one of the better teams in the NHL. With a ton of goalie depth and an overall good mix of veterans and rising stars, the Stars are set up for success as they enter this opening game of the season.

    New York was a team that also missed the playoffs last season after going 27-23-6. Like the Stars, the Rangers were fifth in their division, just missing the mark to appear in the postseason.

    Forwards Alexis Lafrenière (first overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft) and Kaapo Kähkönen (second overall pick in 2019 NHL Draft) will have to take big leaps this season if the Rangers are going to get back into the playoffs. They’ll have the help of Adam Fox, last season’s Norris Trophy winner, as they look to get off on the right foot early in the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Dallas Stars at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
