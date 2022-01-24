How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers look to end their losing streak as they host the Stars.

These two teams are in very different positions from when they first met back in the middle of November.

The Stars won that game decisively at home, 5–2, and got goals from five different players. It was their first win in regulation after they had a tough start to the season.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since then, Dallas has moved up in the Central standings and has won its last two games. The last win came in overtime against Detroit.

The Flyers had a 10-game losing streak earlier in the season, and after losing their most recent game, they're on an 11-game losing streak now.

They last played Buffalo, giving up six goals to the Sabres. The Flyers are tied for the least amount of points in the Metropolitan Division. Look for them to fight back to end this losing streak and gain some momentum. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Rangers

21 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Capitals

21 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks vs. Bruins

21 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

21 minutes ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at South Carolina

21 minutes ago
ashleigh-barty
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

21 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Tucker Richardson (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) at Colgate in Men's College Basketball

21 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Norfolk State

21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy