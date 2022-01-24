How to Watch Stars vs. Flyers

The Flyers look to end their losing streak as they host the Stars.

These two teams are in very different positions from when they first met back in the middle of November.

The Stars won that game decisively at home, 5–2, and got goals from five different players. It was their first win in regulation after they had a tough start to the season.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Since then, Dallas has moved up in the Central standings and has won its last two games. The last win came in overtime against Detroit.

The Flyers had a 10-game losing streak earlier in the season, and after losing their most recent game, they're on an 11-game losing streak now.

They last played Buffalo, giving up six goals to the Sabres. The Flyers are tied for the least amount of points in the Metropolitan Division. Look for them to fight back to end this losing streak and gain some momentum.

