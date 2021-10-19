How to Watch Stars at Penguins

    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Stars continue their season-opening road trip Tuesday as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.
    Author:

    The Penguins lead the Metropolitan Division with five points through three games. They will look to protect their home ice Tuesday at the PPG Paints Arena against the Stars.

    The Stars have had a slow start to the season, with just two points through three games and a 1-2-0 record. They have the talent to make the postseason, but they need to establish consistency.

    How to Watch Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins:

    Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Penguins have scored 15 goals through three games this season and will look for a similar offensive showing against Dallas. Danton Heinen leads the teams with three goals.

    The Stars won their opening night matchup against the Rangers, but since then, Dallas has lost two games, 3–1 against the Bruins and 3–2 against the Senators. Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored the Stars' goals in their most recent loss to Ottawa.

    Both of these teams have a real chance to make the playoffs this year but have had very different starts to the season. This will be a key game for both clubs as they look to gain momentum.

