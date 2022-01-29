Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (22-16-2) and Washington Capitals (23-12-9) at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Stars are ninth in the Western Conference and the Capitals rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington

Stars vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stars

-1.5

5.5

Dallas and Washington Stats

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (47 total points), having amassed 19 goals and 28 assists.
  • Jason Robertson has racked up 39 points (1.2 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's season total of 36 points has come from 19 goals and 17 assists.
  • In 15 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 34 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has recorded 341 saves.

Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 29 goals and 29 assists in 44 games for Washington add up to 58 total points on the season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 41 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 28 assists in 41 games.
  • John Carlson has 32 points so far, including eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 537 saves with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Michal Kempny: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
