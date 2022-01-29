How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Dallas, Texas between the Dallas Stars (22-16-2) and Washington Capitals (23-12-9) at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Stars are ninth in the Western Conference and the Capitals rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Washington Stats
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (47 total points), having amassed 19 goals and 28 assists.
- Jason Robertson has racked up 39 points (1.2 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists.
- Roope Hintz's season total of 36 points has come from 19 goals and 17 assists.
- In 15 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 34 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has recorded 341 saves.
Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 29 goals and 29 assists in 44 games for Washington add up to 58 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 41 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 28 assists in 41 games.
- John Carlson has 32 points so far, including eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has allowed 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 537 saves with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Michal Kempny: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)
