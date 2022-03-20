Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (35-18-10) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (33-24-3) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (80 points), and the Stars are ninth in the Western Conference (69 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Dallas Stats

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (208 in 63 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (178 in 60).

The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (173 in 60 games), and the Capitals give up 2.8 (175 in 63).

Washington is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +33 (+0.5 per game).

Dallas is -5 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.

The Stars have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 36 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

The Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 33 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has scored 23 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 36 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Dallas offense with 59 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 13.9%.

Jason Robertson has racked up 55 points this season, with 30 goals and 25 assists.

Roope Hintz has 49 points so far, including 23 goals and 26 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 832 saves, and has conceded 76 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 76 points (39 goals, 37 assists) and plays an average of 21:09 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 61 points (1.0 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 40 assists.

John Carlson's 51 points this season have come via 11 goals and 40 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 90 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 811 saves with a .900 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Day To Day (Undisclosed), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

