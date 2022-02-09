How to Watch Red Wings at Flyers

Hockey is back after the All-Star break as the Red Wings head to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

After more than a week off, the Red Wings and Flyers resume play. Detroit is looking to keep pace in the very stacked Atlantic Division while the Flyers are just trying to build some momentum to stay out of the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The hardest part for Philadelphia was that this was supposed to be a bounce-back year and they were expecting to do well. Derailing that effort, though, has been two losing streaks of 10 or more games. They only won one game in January.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The bright side is that they've won two games in a row and look to build off the news that the team hired Flyers great Danny Briere to be assistant to the general manager.

Since retiring in 2015, Briere was heavily involved with the ECHL's Maine Mariners where he recently served as team president. Getting someone in the building who knows the culture extensively will undoubtedly help move the organization in the right direction.

In the meantime, they'll face the Red Wings who are coming off a 5-3 loss against the Kings. The momentum seems to be shifting in their favor, though, as they may get Jakub Vrana back this month after he had shoulder surgery.

He will undoubtedly boost this offense and give Hockeytown a great chance to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.