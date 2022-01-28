How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings travel to Pittsburgh on Friday looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Penguins.

The Red Wings take a quick road trip to Pittsburgh on Friday to before heading back to Detroit for three straight home games.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Wings are looking to find a way to snap a three-game skid that has included a wild 8–5 loss to the rival Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Detroit went down 4–0 in the first period but was able to fight back to a one-goal 6–5 deficit before giving up the final two goals of the game. The loss dropped them under .500 at 18-19-6 on the year.

On Friday, they will look to get back in the win column as they take on a Penguins team coming off an overtime loss to the Kraken on Thursday night.

The Penguins suffered a rare home loss on Wednesday night when they fell 2–1 to Seattle. It was the first time Pittsburgh had lost at home since Nov. 27. 

The loss also snapped a six-game winning streak for the Penguins and was just their third loss in the last 20 games. It has been a great run, but they were stymied by the Kraken.

On Friday night, the Penguins will hope for a better result when they take on a desperate Red Wings team.

