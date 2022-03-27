How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Penguins in an intriguing Sunday evening matchup.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NHL season would have flown by so fast? It's hard to believe how quickly the Stanley Cup Playoffs are coming up, and with that in mind, there are plenty of good matchups to watch today. One of them will feature the Red Wings traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup, the Red Wings hold a 26-31-8 record. While they are not out of the playoff race, the team needs to figure out how to string some wins together to move up in the standings. Detroit is coming off of a tough 2-1 loss against the Lighting in their last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Penguins have put together a strong season. Pittsburgh is 39-17-10 entering this game and is without a doubt a playoff-caliber team that could make a postseason run. The Penguins are fresh off of a brutal 5-1 loss against the Rangers in their last outing.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the Penguins are without a doubt the better team, the Red Wings are not a team to take lightly either. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

By Evan Massey13 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

By Evan Massey13 seconds ago
Mar 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Final Round

By Phil Watson13 seconds ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in College Softball

By Christine Brown13 seconds ago
USATSI_17922367 (2)
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
USATSI_17965985 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Giants vs. Angels MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
USATSI_17973749
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Royals vs. Cubs MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy