How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

The Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Penguins in an intriguing Sunday evening matchup.

Who would have thought that the 2021-22 NHL season would have flown by so fast? It's hard to believe how quickly the Stanley Cup Playoffs are coming up, and with that in mind, there are plenty of good matchups to watch today. One of them will feature the Red Wings traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins.

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Coming into today's matchup, the Red Wings hold a 26-31-8 record. While they are not out of the playoff race, the team needs to figure out how to string some wins together to move up in the standings. Detroit is coming off of a tough 2-1 loss against the Lighting in their last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Penguins have put together a strong season. Pittsburgh is 39-17-10 entering this game and is without a doubt a playoff-caliber team that could make a postseason run. The Penguins are fresh off of a brutal 5-1 loss against the Rangers in their last outing.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the Penguins are without a doubt the better team, the Red Wings are not a team to take lightly either. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

