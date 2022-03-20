How to Watch Red Wings at Kraken

Two teams who are most likely already looking at next season face-off as the Red Wings travel to the Kraken.

The Red Wings are the No. 11 ranked team in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29-7 record. They are striving hard to get all the wins they can trying to get into the playoffs down the last stretch of the season.

They have 55 points which is two points behind the islanders and 21 points from the No. 8 ranked team, the Capitals, for the last spot in the playoffs.

For that to be attainable, the Red Wings worst-ranked defense in the NHL is going to have to be better.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

The Kraken are the worst-ranked team in the West and the entire NHL. They are 18-38-6 this season with only 42 total points. That is two points behind the Coyotes who have just moved out of the last spot.

This team ranks No. 26 in goals scored, No. 30 in goals scored against, No. 29 in power-play percentage, and No. 27 in penalty kill percentage as we move into the last stretch of the season.

This is the second of two meetings between these two teams this season. Detroit leads the season series 1-0 currently after a 2-1 penalty win after a 3-3 tied.

