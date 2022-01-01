Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins are ninth (with 30 points) and the Red Wings eighth (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Boston

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Detroit Stats

The Bruins are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed (3.3).

The Red Wings are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is +2 on the season (17th in league).

Detroit is -19 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.

The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

The Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (27 total points), having put up 11 goals and 16 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has accumulated 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

David Pastrnak has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 27 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman concedes 2.3 goals per game and records 25.3 saves per matchup.

Boston also utilizes Linus Ullmark in goal. He has conceded 30 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 353 saves (27.2 per game), with a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin drives the offense for Detroit with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Lucas Raymond has collected 28 points this season, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Moritz Seider's three goals and 18 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a .916 save percentage (19th in the league), with 591 total saves (28.1 per game), conceding 54 goals (2.6 per game).

Thomas Greiss has 366 saves (24.4 per game) and an .895 save percentage, conceding 43 goals (2.9 per game).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.