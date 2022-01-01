Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (14-10-2) visit the Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bruins are ninth (with 30 points) and the Red Wings eighth (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. Boston
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Detroit Stats
- The Bruins are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed (3.3).
- The Red Wings are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is +2 on the season (17th in league).
- Detroit is -19 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
- The Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
- The Bruins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (27 total points), having put up 11 goals and 16 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has accumulated 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 27 games for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman concedes 2.3 goals per game and records 25.3 saves per matchup.
- Boston also utilizes Linus Ullmark in goal. He has conceded 30 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 353 saves (27.2 per game), with a .922 save percentage (11th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin drives the offense for Detroit with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 15 goals and 14 assists in 28 games (playing 18:53 per game).
- Lucas Raymond has collected 28 points this season, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
- Moritz Seider's three goals and 18 assists add up to 21 points this season.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has a .916 save percentage (19th in the league), with 591 total saves (28.1 per game), conceding 54 goals (2.6 per game).
- Thomas Greiss has 366 saves (24.4 per game) and an .895 save percentage, conceding 43 goals (2.9 per game).
Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)