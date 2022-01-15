Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference (37 points), and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points).

How to Watch Detroit vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 5.5

Detroit and Buffalo Stats

The Red Wings are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).

The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed (3.3).

Detroit is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -27.

Buffalo has a -31 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have scored 15 power-play goals (29th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (32 total points), having put up 16 goals and 16 assists.

Lucas Raymond has 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 20 assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 17 goals and 11 assists for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 69 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 751 saves.

Thomas Greiss has an .894 save percentage (43rd in the league), and has allowed 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) while racking up 390 saves.

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo drives the offense for Buffalo with 23 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists in 34 games (playing 16:56 per game).

Tage Thompson has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 22 points so far, including six goals and 16 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 391 saves with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, recording 254 total saves and giving up 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

