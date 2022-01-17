Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Monday includes a showdown between the Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6), starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Red Wings sit in ninth place and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Red Wings
-1.5
5.5
Detroit and Buffalo Stats
- The Red Wings are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (27th).
- The Sabres put up 2.5 goals per game (94 in 37 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.3 (127 in 39).
- Detroit is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
- Buffalo is -35 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties).
- The Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Kyle Okposo's seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.
- Tage Thompson has racked up 23 points this season, with 12 goals and 11 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin's six goals and 16 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has 254 saves and a .917 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is Detroit's top contributor with 34 points. He has 16 goals and 18 assists this season.
- Lucas Raymond has racked up 32 points (0.8 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has 18 goals and 13 assists for Detroit.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).
- Thomas Greiss has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 390 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
