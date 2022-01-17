Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Monday includes a showdown between the Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6), starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Red Wings sit in ninth place and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 5.5

Detroit and Buffalo Stats

The Red Wings are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (27th).

The Sabres put up 2.5 goals per game (94 in 37 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.3 (127 in 39).

Detroit is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.

Buffalo is -35 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties).

The Red Wings have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Kyle Okposo's seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.

Tage Thompson has racked up 23 points this season, with 12 goals and 11 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin's six goals and 16 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 391 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has 254 saves and a .917 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is Detroit's top contributor with 34 points. He has 16 goals and 18 assists this season.

Lucas Raymond has racked up 32 points (0.8 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 18 goals and 13 assists for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Thomas Greiss has conceded 46 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 390 saves with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

