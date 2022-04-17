Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's NHL play will see the Florida Panthers (53-15-6) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10), starting at 1:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Panthers are first (with 112 points) and the Red Wings 11th (68 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Detroit

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2022 Panthers Red Wings 6-2 FLA 10/29/2021 Red Wings Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA

Florida and Detroit Stats

On average, the Panthers post 4.2 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Red Wings give up 3.8 (30th).

The Red Wings are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Panthers are 12th on defense (2.9 against).

In terms of goal differential, Florida is +95 on the season (first in NHL).

Detroit's goal differential is -73 on the season (29th in the league).

The Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 17.1% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 48 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 108 points. He has 30 goals and 78 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 46 assists.

Sam Reinhart has 27 goals and 49 assists for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1295 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 20th in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 38 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Tyler Bertuzzi has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 27 goals and 29 assists.

Lucas Raymond has earned 22 goals on the season, chipping in 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has played 54 games this season, conceding 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 1500 saves and a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: Day To Day (Illness)

