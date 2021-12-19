Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 16, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings rank eighth while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 6

Detroit and New Jersey Stats

The Red Wings put up 2.7 goals per game (82 in 30 games), and the Devils give up 3.3 (93 in 28).

On average, the Devils put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Red Wings allow 3.4 (25th).

Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).

New Jersey is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

On the power play, the Red Wings have scored 13 goals (on 16.3% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 21st in league).

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 12.8% of opportunities).

Detroit Impact Players

Lucas Raymond is one of Detroit's top contributors (27 total points), having put up 10 goals and 17 assists.

Dylan Larkin has racked up 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.

Moritz Seider's season total of 20 points has come from three goals and 17 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic gives up 2.6 goals per game and racks up 28.1 saves per outing.

Thomas Greiss has an .889 save percentage (46th in the league), and has allowed 39 goals (3.0 per game) while recording 311 saves (23.9 per game).

Red Wings Injuries: Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (COVID-19), Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Givani Smith: Out (COVID-19), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games.

Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 10 assists.

Dougie Hamilton has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 412 total saves (25.8 per game), giving up 45 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 total saves (23.8 per game) and giving up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

