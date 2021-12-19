Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Red Wings (14-13-3) take the ice against the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings rank eighth while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Detroit vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Red Wings
-1.5
6
Detroit and New Jersey Stats
- The Red Wings put up 2.7 goals per game (82 in 30 games), and the Devils give up 3.3 (93 in 28).
- On average, the Devils put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Red Wings allow 3.4 (25th).
- Detroit is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -20 (-0.7 per game).
- New Jersey is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
- On the power play, the Red Wings have scored 13 goals (on 16.3% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 21st in league).
- The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (successful on 12.8% of opportunities).
Detroit Impact Players
- Lucas Raymond is one of Detroit's top contributors (27 total points), having put up 10 goals and 17 assists.
- Dylan Larkin has racked up 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.
- Moritz Seider's season total of 20 points has come from three goals and 17 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic gives up 2.6 goals per game and racks up 28.1 saves per outing.
- Thomas Greiss has an .889 save percentage (46th in the league), and has allowed 39 goals (3.0 per game) while recording 311 saves (23.9 per game).
Red Wings Injuries: Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (COVID-19), Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Givani Smith: Out (COVID-19), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games.
- Andreas Johnsson has helped lead the attack for New Jersey this season with nine goals and 10 assists.
- Dougie Hamilton has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 412 total saves (25.8 per game), giving up 45 goals (2.8 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 total saves (23.8 per game) and giving up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.