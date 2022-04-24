How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (27-43-8) host the Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10) as a part of Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils sit in 14th place and the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Red Wings give up 3.8 (32nd).

The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).

New Jersey is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

Detroit has a -85 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties).

The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 38 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a top offensive contributor for Detroit with 58 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 30 assists in 66 games.

Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic has played 57 games this season, conceding 175 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1568 saves and a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is New Jersey's leading contributor with 70 points. He has 25 goals and 45 assists this season.

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 69 games, with 21 goals and 38 assists.

Jack Hughes has 56 total points for New Jersey, with 26 goals and 30 assists.

In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness)

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Golden Knights W 3-2 Away +272 4/21/2022 Sabres L 5-2 Home -140 4/23/2022 Hurricanes L 3-2 Home +189 4/24/2022 Red Wings - Home -169 4/26/2022 Senators - Away - 4/28/2022 Hurricanes - Away - 4/29/2022 Red Wings - Home -

Red Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Lightning W 4-3 Away +374 4/21/2022 Panthers L 5-2 Away +447 4/23/2022 Penguins L 7-2 Home +231 4/24/2022 Devils - Away +141 4/26/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/29/2022 Devils - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.