Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (27-43-8) host the Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10) as a part of Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Devils sit in 14th place and the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

  • On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Red Wings give up 3.8 (32nd).
  • The Red Wings are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
  • New Jersey is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
  • Detroit has a -85 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
  • The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties).
  • The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 38 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi is a top offensive contributor for Detroit with 58 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 30 assists in 66 games.
  • Lucas Raymond's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has played 57 games this season, conceding 175 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1568 saves and a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is New Jersey's leading contributor with 70 points. He has 25 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 69 games, with 21 goals and 38 assists.
  • Jack Hughes has 56 total points for New Jersey, with 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • In 23 games, Mackenzie Blackwood has conceded 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and has racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness)

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

W 3-2

Away

+272

4/21/2022

Sabres

L 5-2

Home

-140

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

L 3-2

Home

+189

4/24/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-169

4/26/2022

Senators

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

Red Wings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/19/2022

Lightning

W 4-3

Away

+374

4/21/2022

Panthers

L 5-2

Away

+447

4/23/2022

Penguins

L 7-2

Home

+231

4/24/2022

Devils

-

Away

+141

4/26/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
imago1001276529h
College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy