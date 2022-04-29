Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features the New Jersey Devils (27-45-9) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points), and the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference (72 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

  • The Devils are 19th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.8 against).
  • On average, the Red Wings score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.7 (29th).
  • New Jersey is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -55.
  • Detroit is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -85 (-1.0 per game).
  • The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 58 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (on 16.4% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 42 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 14th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 38 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi is a leading scorer for Detroit with 60 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.
  • Lucas Raymond is a crucial player on offense for Detroit with 23 goals and 33 assists.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 1618 total saves, allowing 178 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 72 points in 75 games (26 goals and 46 assists).
  • Nico Hischier has racked up 59 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 38 assists.
  • Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.4 goals against average, and 622 saves.

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Red Wings

L 3-0

Home

-169

4/26/2022

Senators

L 5-4

Away

+120

4/28/2022

Hurricanes

L 6-3

Away

+202

4/29/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-158

Red Wings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Penguins

L 7-2

Home

+231

4/24/2022

Devils

W 3-0

Away

+142

4/26/2022

Maple Leafs

L 3-0

Away

+357

4/29/2022

Devils

-

Away

+135

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and left wing Joel Farabee (86) crash into the net during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy