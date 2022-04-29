How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features the New Jersey Devils (27-45-9) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points), and the Red Wings are 12th in the Eastern Conference (72 points).

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Detroit

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Prudential Center

New Jersey and Detroit Stats

The Devils are 19th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.8 against).

On average, the Red Wings score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.7 (29th).

New Jersey is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -55.

Detroit is 29th in the league in goal differential, at -85 (-1.0 per game).

The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 58 goals on power-plays (32nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 37 power-play goals (on 16.4% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 42 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 14th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 38 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a leading scorer for Detroit with 60 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.

Lucas Raymond is a crucial player on offense for Detroit with 23 goals and 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league), with 1618 total saves, allowing 178 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Out For Season (Illness)

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 72 points in 75 games (26 goals and 46 assists).

Nico Hischier has racked up 59 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 38 assists.

Jack Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.4 goals against average, and 622 saves.

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Red Wings L 3-0 Home -169 4/26/2022 Senators L 5-4 Away +120 4/28/2022 Hurricanes L 6-3 Away +202 4/29/2022 Red Wings - Home -158

Red Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Penguins L 7-2 Home +231 4/24/2022 Devils W 3-0 Away +142 4/26/2022 Maple Leafs L 3-0 Away +357 4/29/2022 Devils - Away +135

