    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Wednesday's NHL action will see the New York Islanders (8-12-6) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th and the Red Wings eighth in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

    Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

    Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Detroit Stats

    • On average, the Islanders score 2.2 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Red Wings concede 3.4 (24th).
    • The Red Wings are 17th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are 13th defensively (2.8 against).
    • New York is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -17 (-0.7 per game).
    • Detroit is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -17 (-0.5 per game).
    • The Islanders have scored 12 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Islanders have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

    Detroit Impact Players

    • Dylan Larkin has scored 15 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 29 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 19.2%.
    • Lucas Raymond has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 10 goals and 18 assists.
    • Moritz Seider has 21 points so far, including three goals and 18 assists.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic has played 21 games this season, conceding 54 goals (2.6 per game) with 591 saves (28.1 per game) and a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).
    • Thomas Greiss has an .893 save percentage, recording 342 total saves (24.4 per game) and giving up 41 goals (2.9 per game).

    Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    New York Impact Players

    • One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has 15 points (0.6 per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.
    • Brock Nelson has 13 total points for New York, with 10 goals and three assists.
    • In 19 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 46 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 572 saves (30.1 per game).
    • Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage, and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game) while racking up 207 saves (25.9 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Robin Salo: Out (COVID-19), Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Zach Parise: Out (Health Protocols), Matt Martin: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Cal Clutterbuck: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

