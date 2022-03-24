How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (27-25-9) and Detroit Red Wings (26-30-7) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Detroit Stats
- On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Red Wings concede 3.7 (30th).
- On average, the Red Wings score 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (fifth).
- New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
- Detroit is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -52.
- The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
- The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 27 goals and 34 assists in 58 games for Detroit add up to 61 total points on the season.
- Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 52 total points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 27 assists in 52 games.
- Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 20 goals and 28 assists.
- Thomas Greiss has an .887 save percentage (50th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has allowed 71 goals (3.8 goals against average).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 42 points in 52 games (27 goals and 15 assists).
- Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
- Noah Dobson's season total of 36 points has come from 10 goals and 26 assists.
- In 21 games, Semyon Varlamov has conceded 55 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 608 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
