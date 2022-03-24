Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (27-25-9) and Detroit Red Wings (26-30-7) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Detroit Stats

  • On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Red Wings concede 3.7 (30th).
  • On average, the Red Wings score 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (fifth).
  • New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
  • Detroit is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -52.
  • The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
  • The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin's 27 goals and 34 assists in 58 games for Detroit add up to 61 total points on the season.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 52 total points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 27 assists in 52 games.
  • Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 20 goals and 28 assists.
  • Thomas Greiss has an .887 save percentage (50th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has allowed 71 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 42 points in 52 games (27 goals and 15 assists).
  • Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
  • Noah Dobson's season total of 36 points has come from 10 goals and 26 assists.
  • In 21 games, Semyon Varlamov has conceded 55 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 608 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

