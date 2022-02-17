How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thursday's NHL slate will see the New York Rangers (31-13-4) hit the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (22-22-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth with 66 points and the Red Wings are ninth with 50 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Detroit Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 26th defensively (3.5 against).

The Red Wings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +21 on the season (11th in league).

Detroit is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -31.

The Rangers have scored 36 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 24 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 24 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin's 51 points are pivotal for Detroit. He has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 45 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 44 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 21 assists in 42 games.

Lucas Raymond's 13 goals and 26 assists add up to 39 points this season.

Thomas Greiss has 422 saves while allowing 48 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Gustav Lindstrom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 52 points in 43 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 49 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 31 assists.

Adam Fox's 47 points this season have come via seven goals and 40 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 51 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

