How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL slate will see the New York Rangers (31-13-4) hit the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (22-22-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth with 66 points and the Red Wings are ninth with 50 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Detroit Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 26th defensively (3.5 against).
- The Red Wings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is +21 on the season (11th in league).
- Detroit is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -31.
- The Rangers have scored 36 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 32 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Red Wings have scored 24 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 24 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 51 points are pivotal for Detroit. He has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 45 games.
- Tyler Bertuzzi is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 44 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 21 assists in 42 games.
- Lucas Raymond's 13 goals and 26 assists add up to 39 points this season.
- Thomas Greiss has 422 saves while allowing 48 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Gustav Lindstrom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 52 points in 43 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has 49 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 31 assists.
- Adam Fox's 47 points this season have come via seven goals and 40 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 51 goals (2.99 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
