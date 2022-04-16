Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (48-21-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 16, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and Detroit Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Red Wings are conceding 3.8 (32nd).
- The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (210 in 74 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 75).
- New York is +39 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.
- Detroit's goal differential is -69 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).
- The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 38 (killing off 82.0% of penalties, 10th in league).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin has collected 31 goals and 38 assists in 69 games for Detroit, good for 69 points.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has amassed 56 points this season, with 27 goals and 29 assists.
- Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 22 goals and 33 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 1500 saves with a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (89 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 67 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad has 28 goals and 48 assists to total 76 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has 50 goals and 21 assists for New York.
- Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1401 saves. His .934 save percentage ranks first in the league.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Senators
W 5-1
Home
-256
4/12/2022
Hurricanes
L 4-2
Home
+101
4/13/2022
Flyers
W 4-0
Away
-222
4/16/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-398
4/19/2022
Jets
-
Home
-
4/21/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Bruins
-
Away
-
Red Wings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Blue Jackets
L 5-4
Home
-118
4/12/2022
Senators
L 4-1
Home
-120
4/14/2022
Hurricanes
W 3-0
Away
+292
4/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+306
4/17/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
