Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (48-21-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 16, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Detroit Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Red Wings are conceding 3.8 (32nd).

The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (210 in 74 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 75).

New York is +39 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.

Detroit's goal differential is -69 on the season (27th in the league).

The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).

The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 38 (killing off 82.0% of penalties, 10th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has collected 31 goals and 38 assists in 69 games for Detroit, good for 69 points.

Tyler Bertuzzi has amassed 56 points this season, with 27 goals and 29 assists.

Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 22 goals and 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 1500 saves with a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (89 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 67 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 28 goals and 48 assists to total 76 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has 50 goals and 21 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1401 saves. His .934 save percentage ranks first in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Senators W 5-1 Home -256 4/12/2022 Hurricanes L 4-2 Home +101 4/13/2022 Flyers W 4-0 Away -222 4/16/2022 Red Wings - Home -398 4/19/2022 Jets - Home - 4/21/2022 Islanders - Away - 4/23/2022 Bruins - Away -

Red Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Blue Jackets L 5-4 Home -118 4/12/2022 Senators L 4-1 Home -120 4/14/2022 Hurricanes W 3-0 Away +292 4/16/2022 Rangers - Away +306 4/17/2022 Panthers - Home - 4/19/2022 Lightning - Away - 4/21/2022 Panthers - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.