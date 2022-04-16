Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (48-21-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 16, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

New York and Detroit Stats

  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Red Wings are conceding 3.8 (32nd).
  • The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (210 in 74 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 75).
  • New York is +39 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.
  • Detroit's goal differential is -69 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties).
  • The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 38 (killing off 82.0% of penalties, 10th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has collected 31 goals and 38 assists in 69 games for Detroit, good for 69 points.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has amassed 56 points this season, with 27 goals and 29 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 22 goals and 33 assists.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 1500 saves with a .903 save percentage (36th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is one of New York's leading contributors (89 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 67 assists.
  • Mika Zibanejad has 28 goals and 48 assists to total 76 points (1.0 per game).
  • Chris Kreider has 50 goals and 21 assists for New York.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1401 saves. His .934 save percentage ranks first in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Senators

W 5-1

Home

-256

4/12/2022

Hurricanes

L 4-2

Home

+101

4/13/2022

Flyers

W 4-0

Away

-222

4/16/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-398

4/19/2022

Jets

-

Home

-

4/21/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

Red Wings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-4

Home

-118

4/12/2022

Senators

L 4-1

Home

-120

4/14/2022

Hurricanes

W 3-0

Away

+292

4/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

+306

4/17/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Panthers

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
