Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (25-30-7) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-31-11) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are 11th and the Flyers 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Red Wings vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Red Wings

-1.5

6

Detroit and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Red Wings are 20th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
  • The Flyers are 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Red Wings are 32nd in goals allowed (3.7).
  • Detroit has a -55 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (26th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

  • One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 59 points in 57 games (27 goals and 32 assists).
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has 24 goals and 25 assists to total 49 points (1.0 per game).
  • Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 28 assists for Detroit.
  • In 24 games, Thomas Greiss has conceded 71 goals (3.77 goals against average) and has recorded 557 saves.

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 24 assists in 62 games for Philadelphia add up to 47 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny has posted 38 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 28 assists.
  • Scott Laughton has 28 points so far, including 11 goals and 17 assists.
  • Martin Jones has allowed 73 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiled 670 saves with a .902 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

