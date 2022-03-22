Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (25-30-7) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-31-11) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are 11th and the Flyers 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 6

Detroit and Philadelphia Stats

The Red Wings are 20th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th defensively (3.4 against).

The Flyers are 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Red Wings are 32nd in goals allowed (3.7).

Detroit has a -55 goal differential on the season, 27th in the league.

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -54 (-0.9 per game).

The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 59 points in 57 games (27 goals and 32 assists).

Tyler Bertuzzi has 24 goals and 25 assists to total 49 points (1.0 per game).

Lucas Raymond has 19 goals and 28 assists for Detroit.

In 24 games, Thomas Greiss has conceded 71 goals (3.77 goals against average) and has recorded 557 saves.

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 24 assists in 62 games for Philadelphia add up to 47 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny has posted 38 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 28 assists.

Scott Laughton has 28 points so far, including 11 goals and 17 assists.

Martin Jones has allowed 73 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiled 670 saves with a .902 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

