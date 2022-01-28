Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (60 points), while the Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference (42 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 38 points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).
- Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 38 points this season, with 20 goals and 18 assists.
- Lucas Raymond has netted 11 goals on the season, adding 23 assists.
- Thomas Greiss has 390 saves while allowing 46 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.
- Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- Sidney Crosby has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists through 31 games for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 73 goals (2.11 goals against average) and recorded 915 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
