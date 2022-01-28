Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates on the ice during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (60 points), while the Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference (42 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 38 points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 38 points this season, with 20 goals and 18 assists.

Lucas Raymond has netted 11 goals on the season, adding 23 assists.

Thomas Greiss has 390 saves while allowing 46 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Sidney Crosby has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists through 31 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 73 goals (2.11 goals against average) and recorded 915 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.