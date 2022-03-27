Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) skates chased by Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate features the Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 88 points and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.7 against).

On average, the Red Wings put up 2.8 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh has a +40 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.

Detroit is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.

The Red Wings have conceded 46 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 43 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 22 while short-handed (second in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 27 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 34 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 61 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15.1%.

Tyler Bertuzzi has amassed 53 points this season, with 25 goals and 28 assists.

Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 20 goals and 28 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a .905 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1308 total saves, allowing 138 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Day To Day (Upper Body), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Marc Staal: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 66 points in 54 games.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang has 53 total points for Pittsburgh, with seven goals and 46 assists.

In 51 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 116 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has racked up 1360 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Ankle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Day To Day (Illness)

