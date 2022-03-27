Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) skates chased by Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) skates chased by Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate features the Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 88 points and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Penguins vs Red Wings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

  • The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 31st on defense (3.7 against).
  • On average, the Red Wings put up 2.8 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh has a +40 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.
  • Detroit is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.
  • The Red Wings have conceded 46 power-play goals (29th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 43 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
  • The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 22 while short-handed (second in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has scored 27 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 34 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Detroit offense with 61 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15.1%.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has amassed 53 points this season, with 25 goals and 28 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond is a top player on offense for Detroit with 20 goals and 28 assists.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has a .905 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1308 total saves, allowing 138 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Day To Day (Upper Body), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Marc Staal: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 66 points in 54 games.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has 53 total points for Pittsburgh, with seven goals and 46 assists.
  • In 51 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 116 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has racked up 1360 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Ankle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Penguins

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) skates chased by Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) and left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrate after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Final Round

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State in College Softball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_17922367 (2)
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State Women's College Beach Volleyball Pac-12 South Tournament

By Christine Brown18 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy