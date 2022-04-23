How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Detroit, Michigan between the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) and Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh (with 99 points) and the Red Wings 12th (70 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/27/2022
Penguins
Red Wings
11-2 PIT
1/28/2022
Penguins
Red Wings
3-2 (F/SO) DET
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (255 in 78 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.8 (297 in 78).
- The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (217 in 78 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (208 in 78).
- Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in goal differential, at +47 (+0.6 per game).
- Detroit's goal differential is -80 on the season (29th in the NHL).
- The Red Wings have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).
- The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 16.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 27 (killing off 86.4% of penalties, second in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 29 goals and 52 assists this season.
- Jake Guentzel has accumulated 81 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 41 assists.
- Kris Letang's season total of 64 points has come from eight goals and 56 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1573 saves. His .919 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games for Detroit add up to 69 total points on the season.
- Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 57 total points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.
- Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (23 goals and 33 assists).
- Alex Nedeljkovic has 1555 saves while giving up 173 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)
