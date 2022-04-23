Apr 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Boston Bruins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins shutout the Bruins 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday includes a meeting in Detroit, Michigan between the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) and Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh (with 99 points) and the Red Wings 12th (70 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Date Home Away Result 3/27/2022 Penguins Red Wings 11-2 PIT 1/28/2022 Penguins Red Wings 3-2 (F/SO) DET

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (255 in 78 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.8 (297 in 78).

The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (217 in 78 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (208 in 78).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in goal differential, at +47 (+0.6 per game).

Detroit's goal differential is -80 on the season (29th in the NHL).

The Red Wings have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities).

The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (on 16.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 27 (killing off 86.4% of penalties, second in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 29 goals and 52 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has accumulated 81 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 41 assists.

Kris Letang's season total of 64 points has come from eight goals and 56 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1573 saves. His .919 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin's 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games for Detroit add up to 69 total points on the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 57 total points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.

Detroit's Lucas Raymond is among the leading scorers on the team with 56 total points (23 goals and 33 assists).

Alex Nedeljkovic has 1555 saves while giving up 173 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

