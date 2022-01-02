Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) square off against the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are eighth in the Eastern Conference (33 points), while the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference (35 points).

    How to Watch Detroit vs. San Jose

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Betting Information for Detroit vs. San Jose

    Red Wings vs Sharks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Detroit and San Jose Stats

    • On average, the Red Wings score 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Sharks give up 2.9 (16th).
    • The Sharks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed (3.3).
    • In terms of goal differential, Detroit is -19 on the season (24th in league).
    • San Jose is -5 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the league.
    • The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 13 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

    Detroit Impact Players

    • Dylan Larkin has been a big player for Detroit this season, with 29 points in 29 games.
    • Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 33 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
    • Moritz Seider's 21 points this season have come via three goals and 18 assists.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 54 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 591 saves (26.9 per game) with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).
    • Thomas Greiss has an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league), and has allowed 43 goals (2.9 per game) while recording 366 saves (24.4 per game).

    Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 28 games for San Jose, good for 31 points.
    • Logan Couture has racked up 28 points this season, with 11 goals and 17 assists.
    • San Jose's Tomas Hertl is among the leaders on the team with 25 total points (16 goals and nine assists).
    • James Reimer has a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 503 saves (26.5 per game), and has conceded 39 goals (2.1 per game).
    • Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, recording 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and conceding 43 goals (2.7 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
