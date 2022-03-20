Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features the Seattle Kraken (18-38-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 16th in the Western Conference and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kraken
-1.5
6
Seattle and Detroit Stats
- The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (158 in 62 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.7 (226 in 61).
- The Red Wings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).
- Seattle is -65 overall in goal differential this season, 31st in the NHL.
- Detroit is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -53.
- The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).
- The Red Wings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin has collected 27 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Detroit, good for 58 points.
- Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 48 points this season, with 24 goals and 24 assists.
- Lucas Raymond has netted 19 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
- Thomas Greiss has given up 71 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiled 557 saves with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:39 per game.
- Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.6 per game).
- Jared McCann's season total of 35 points has come from 23 goals and 12 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .888 save percentage (48th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
