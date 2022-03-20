Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Seattle Kraken (18-38-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 16th in the Western Conference and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Detroit

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 6

Seattle and Detroit Stats

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (158 in 62 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.7 (226 in 61).

The Red Wings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).

Seattle is -65 overall in goal differential this season, 31st in the NHL.

Detroit is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -53.

The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

The Red Wings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has collected 27 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Detroit, good for 58 points.

Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 48 points this season, with 24 goals and 24 assists.

Lucas Raymond has netted 19 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.

Thomas Greiss has given up 71 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiled 557 saves with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:39 per game.

Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.6 per game).

Jared McCann's season total of 35 points has come from 23 goals and 12 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.