Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Seattle Kraken (18-38-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken rank 16th in the Western Conference and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Detroit

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit

Kraken vs Red Wings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kraken

-1.5

6

Seattle and Detroit Stats

  • The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (158 in 62 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.7 (226 in 61).
  • The Red Wings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.6 (29th).
  • Seattle is -65 overall in goal differential this season, 31st in the NHL.
  • Detroit is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -53.
  • The Red Wings have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).
  • The Red Wings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Kraken have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has collected 27 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Detroit, good for 58 points.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has racked up 48 points this season, with 24 goals and 24 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond has netted 19 goals on the season, chipping in 27 assists.
  • Thomas Greiss has given up 71 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiled 557 saves with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

  • One of Seattle's top contributing offensive players this season is Yanni Gourde, who has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 18:39 per game.
  • Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.6 per game).
  • Jared McCann's season total of 35 points has come from 23 goals and 12 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .888 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Mark Giordano: Day To Day (Coach's decision), Joonas Donskoi: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
