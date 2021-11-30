The Red Wings head to Boston on Tuesday night looking to win their third straight game.

The Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak Wednesday when they beat the Blues 4–2 and then made it two in a row Saturday when they beat the Sabres 3–2 in overtime.

How to Watch Red Wings at Bruins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The winning streak has improved Detroit's record to 10-9-3 and has them in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. It has been a good first quarter of the year for the Red Wings, as they had one of the worst records in the NHL last year.

On Tuesday, they will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to Boston to take on a Bruins team that has won five of its last seven.

The Bruins have alternated wins and losses over their last four games but had won three in a row before that. The good play has them 11-7-0 on the year and a spot behind the Red Wings in the standings.

On Tuesday, they will look to snap the Red Wings' winning streak and jump over them in the standings with a win.

