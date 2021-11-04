How to Watch Red Wings at Bruins

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Red Wings look to snap their three-game losing streak Thursday night when they take on the Bruins.
    The Red Wings are in the middle of seven road games in an eight-game stretch. So far the results have been mixed during this road trip. Detroit won two of its first three but lost its last two on the road.

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two losses on the road combined with the loss in their lone home game have the Red Wings on a three-game losing streak. The streak has dropped their record to 4-4-2 and tapered the excitement from their hot start.

    The Bruins have been great at home this year, going 3-0, but are just 1-3 on the road. Luckily for Boston, it plays eight of its next 12 on its home ice.

    The Bruins are being driven by their defense so far this year, as they haven't scored more than four goals in any game this season. They have had to grind out wins all year.

