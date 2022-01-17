How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Wings head to Buffalo on Monday night for their second straight game against the Sabres.

The Red Wings take a quick trip to Buffalo on Monday night looking to win their second straight game against the Sabres. Detroit beat them 4-0 on Saturday for their first win since Jan. 4.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Red Wings had lost four straight before the win, but were able to shutout the Sabres to get the victory. The win got Detroit back to .500 (17-17-6) and kept them in fifth in the Atlantic Division.

Monday night they will look to get a sweep of the mini two-game series with the Sabres.

Buffalo hopes getting back home can help them avenge that loss as it looks to get just its second win since coming back from the league-wide pause.

The Sabres lost five straight after the break before getting a big 4-1 win against the Predators on Thursday.

Buffalo has shown signs of being able to compete this year, but are still trying to learn how to win as it continues to rebuild.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
