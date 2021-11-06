Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In NHL action Saturday night, the Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.
    Author:

    The Red Wings and Sabres face off in Buffalo on Saturday night.

    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit needs to pick up a win after starting the season very slowly. They are currently 4-5-2 heading into this matchup. If the Red Wings can put everything together, they have the necessary talent to pick up wins and get back in the playoff picture.

    On the other side of the rink, the Sabres have gotten off to a better start than Detroit. Coming into this game, they are 5-4-1. While their record is better, Buffalo would like to improve and continue working their way up the standings in the Atlantic Division.

    Both of these teams are hungry for a win, which should make this a very entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16898121
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Capital City Go-Go

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17099290
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Qualifying

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093489
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Jets

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17095347
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Sabres

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094295
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Capitals

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17093981
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17094246
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Canadiens

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17062983
    College Football

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17064538
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State

    38 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy