How to Watch Red Wings at Sabres

In NHL action Saturday night, the Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Detroit needs to pick up a win after starting the season very slowly. They are currently 4-5-2 heading into this matchup. If the Red Wings can put everything together, they have the necessary talent to pick up wins and get back in the playoff picture.

On the other side of the rink, the Sabres have gotten off to a better start than Detroit. Coming into this game, they are 5-4-1. While their record is better, Buffalo would like to improve and continue working their way up the standings in the Atlantic Division.

Both of these teams are hungry for a win, which should make this a very entertaining game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.