How to Watch Red Wings at Sabres

With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Red Wings are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Sabres.

The 2021 NHL season is right around the corner, and fans cannot wait to have real games back on TV. They'll get a taste of what's to come in the regular season when the Red Wings hit the road to play the Sabres in preseason action on Saturday.

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Last season, the Red Wings ended up missing the playoffs with a 19-27-10 record. With a new season coming up soon, they are looking to turn things around and get themselves back into postseason contention.

On the other side of the rink, the Sabres finished the 2020-21 season with a 15-34-7 record. That was good for last place in the East division. Buffalo has some talent to work with, but it needs to see a lot of development and players stepping up this year.

So far in preseason action, the Red Wings have gone 4-3. They have defeated the Blackhawks, Sabres, Blue Jackets and Penguins, with their losses coming against the Penguins, Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. This game is their last preseason matchup.

For the Sabres, they have gone just 1-4 in preseason play thus far. This is their last preseason opportunity as well. They have beaten the Blue Jackets while losing to the Red Wings, Blue Jackets and the Penguins twice.

