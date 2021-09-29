Old rivals reunite when the Red Wings head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings and Blackhawks open up their preseason with the first of two matchups between the old rivals. The Red Wings head to Chicago on Wednesday while the Blackhawks will make a return trip to Detroit on Monday, Oct. 4.

How to Watch: Red Wings at Blackhawks

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The opener for the Red Wings starts a stretch of eight preseason games in just 11 days. It is a jam-packed schedule that doesn't give the Red Wings a lot of time to rest.

Detroit is one of the few teams playing eight preseason games. Most teams are playing just six with a much more manageable schedule. The Red Wings will definitely get to see where they stand and how they handle adversity before the season even starts.

Chicago will likely get its first look at goalie Marc-André Fleury, who they got during the offseason by trade with Vegas. Fleury had one of the best years of his career last season, and the Blackhawks are counting on him putting up similar numbers.

The Blackhawks also welcome back Jonathan Toews this year. Toews missed all of last year with an illness that limited his strength. Getting him back will be a huge help to a Chicago team that got a lot of good production from the young guys last year.

