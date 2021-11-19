How to Watch Red Wings at Golden Knights

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Red Wings look to snap their two-game losing streak when they travel to Vegas on Thursday night.
    The Red Wings head to Vegas just 8-8-2, but for a team that was one of the worst in the NHL last year, they have to be encouraged with where they are at so far this year.

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Live stream the Red Wings at Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit may be happy with its overall record, but a two-game losing streak is not fun. Thursday the Red Wings will look to get back in the win column, but it won't be easy when they take on the Golden Knights.

    Vegas had its three-game winning streak snapped when the Hurricanes won 4-2 on Tuesday night. The loss was just its third in its last 11 games, as the Golden Knights have bounced back after a 1-4 start.

    One of those losses, though, was against the Red Wings in Detroit. The Red Wings scored three first-period goals to take control of the game after being down 1-0. Detroit would go on to win the game 5-2.

    Vegas will look to get the win and split the season series with the Red Wings on Thursday night.

    November
    18
    2021

    Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
