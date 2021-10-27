    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals look to extend their season-opening point streak when they host the Red Wings on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Red Wings have gotten off to a good start this season, as they continue their rebuild. Detroit has struggled in recent years as it tries to construct a team to compete in the future.

    How to Watch Red Wings at Capitals:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live stream the Red Wings at Capitals match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The future might be now, as the Red Wings have started the season off 3-2-1. They have shown early that they can score goals in bunches, as they have had two matches in which they have scored six goals. 

    On Thursday night, they may have to score a bunch again, as they take on the explosive Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

    Washington has scored 26 goals in its first six matches. Ovechkin owns that stat with an NHL-leading seven goals. It has been a great start for the future Hall of Famer and has the Capitals coming in at 4-0-2 on the year.

    Detroit has had troubles on defense in some matches this year, and the Capitals will look to take advantage and extend their season-opening point streak to seven. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17024139
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
