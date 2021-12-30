Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3) hosting the Washington Capitals (18-6-7) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth with 33 points and the Capitals are first with 43 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Washington

Detroit and Washington Stats

On average, the Red Wings put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (sixth).

The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (106 in 31 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.4 (104 in 31).

Detroit is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.

Washington is third in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.8 per game).

The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 29 points in 27 games (15 goals and 14 assists).

Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Moritz Seider's 21 points this season have come via three goals and 18 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic allows 2.6 goals per game and racks up 28.1 saves per contest.

Thomas Greiss has recorded an .893 save percentage (41st in the league), conceding 41 goals (2.9 per game) with 342 saves (24.4 per game).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 22 goals and 25 assists in 32 games for Washington add up to 47 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 30 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 21 assists in 29 games.

John Carlson has 26 points so far, including six goals and 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 402 saves (23.6 per game), and has allowed 40 goals (2.4 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, recording 386 saves (24.1 per game) and allowing 38 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

