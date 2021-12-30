Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday includes the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3) hosting the Washington Capitals (18-6-7) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth with 33 points and the Capitals are first with 43 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Detroit vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Detroit and Washington Stats
- On average, the Red Wings put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (sixth).
- The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (106 in 31 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.4 (104 in 31).
- Detroit is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.
- Washington is third in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.8 per game).
- The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).
Detroit Impact Players
- One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 29 points in 27 games (15 goals and 14 assists).
- Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
- Moritz Seider's 21 points this season have come via three goals and 18 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic allows 2.6 goals per game and racks up 28.1 saves per contest.
- Thomas Greiss has recorded an .893 save percentage (41st in the league), conceding 41 goals (2.9 per game) with 342 saves (24.4 per game).
Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 22 goals and 25 assists in 32 games for Washington add up to 47 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 30 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 21 assists in 29 games.
- John Carlson has 26 points so far, including six goals and 20 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 402 saves (23.6 per game), and has allowed 40 goals (2.4 per game).
- Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, recording 386 saves (24.1 per game) and allowing 38 goals (2.4 per game).
Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
How To Watch
