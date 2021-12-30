Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Friday includes the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3) hosting the Washington Capitals (18-6-7) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth with 33 points and the Capitals are first with 43 points in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Detroit vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Detroit vs. Washington

    Red Wings vs Capitals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Detroit and Washington Stats

    • On average, the Red Wings put up 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (sixth).
    • The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (106 in 31 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.4 (104 in 31).
    • Detroit is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.
    • Washington is third in the league in goal differential, at +26 (+0.8 per game).
    • The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 while short-handed (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Detroit Impact Players

    • One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 29 points in 27 games (15 goals and 14 assists).
    • Lucas Raymond is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
    • Moritz Seider's 21 points this season have come via three goals and 18 assists.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic allows 2.6 goals per game and racks up 28.1 saves per contest.
    • Thomas Greiss has recorded an .893 save percentage (41st in the league), conceding 41 goals (2.9 per game) with 342 saves (24.4 per game).

    Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Alex Ovechkin's 22 goals and 25 assists in 32 games for Washington add up to 47 total points on the season.
    • Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 30 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 21 assists in 29 games.
    • John Carlson has 26 points so far, including six goals and 20 assists.
    • Ilya Samsonov has a .910 save percentage (24th in the league). He has 402 saves (23.6 per game), and has allowed 40 goals (2.4 per game).
    • Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, recording 386 saves (24.1 per game) and allowing 38 goals (2.4 per game).

    Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy