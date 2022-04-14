Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jesper Bratt and the Devils take on Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche on Thursday night.

The Devils are the No. 14 team in the Eastern Conference. With the season winding down, New Jersey is focused on how it can improve when the offseason arrives.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

However, there are still a few games that are left to be played out and the Devils still have the opportunity to play spoiler to some other teams.

They are 26-41-6 this season totaling just 58 points. Despite being No. 14 in their conference, they are No. 18 in the entire NHL in goals scored. Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes have been huge for that stat.

The Avalanche are the only team in the Western Conference to have officially secured a playoff spot. They are 53-14-6 though 73 games and it is only looking up for the midwest team. 

They have 112 points this season which is the best in the entire NHL. They rank No. 2 in goals scored, No. 6 in goals against and No. 3 in power-play percentage.

They are projected to win this game by at least two goals. New Jersey will not be spoiling Colorado's playoff party in this game. Mikko Rantanen will just be too much. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Devils at Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18081209
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_18086341
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Avalanche

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Sharks vs. Blackhawks Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega (left), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Chicago won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
imago1011297688h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch CA Independiente Medellín vs. 9 de Octubre

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (1)
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barcelona

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
imago0043535068h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch SC Internacional vs. Guaireña

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy