How to Watch Devils at Avalanche

Jesper Bratt and the Devils take on Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche on Thursday night.

The Devils are the No. 14 team in the Eastern Conference. With the season winding down, New Jersey is focused on how it can improve when the offseason arrives.

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

However, there are still a few games that are left to be played out and the Devils still have the opportunity to play spoiler to some other teams.

They are 26-41-6 this season totaling just 58 points. Despite being No. 14 in their conference, they are No. 18 in the entire NHL in goals scored. Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes have been huge for that stat.

The Avalanche are the only team in the Western Conference to have officially secured a playoff spot. They are 53-14-6 though 73 games and it is only looking up for the midwest team.

They have 112 points this season which is the best in the entire NHL. They rank No. 2 in goals scored, No. 6 in goals against and No. 3 in power-play percentage.

They are projected to win this game by at least two goals. New Jersey will not be spoiling Colorado's playoff party in this game. Mikko Rantanen will just be too much.

