How to Watch Devils vs. Coyotes

The Coyotes lead the chase for the worst record in the NHL, while the Devils come to the desert on Tuesday after a rare win.

The Devils (25-41-6) currently hold the fourth-best odds in the NHL draft lottery and visit the NHL-worst Coyotes (22-45-5) on Tuesday night with a chance for their first consecutive victories in more than a month.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+2

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey stunned the Stars on Saturday afternoon to open a five-game road trip. The Devils haven't put consecutive wins together since beating the Blues and Avalanche at the beginning of March and haven't won two straight road games all season.

Arizona lost at Vegas Saturday night, 6-1, and has been outscored 16-3 during its current three-game losing streak.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the Devils roared back with three goals in the third period. Nico Hischler scored his 20th of the season with 1:11 remaining in regulation to give New Jersey the lead and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds later for an insurance goal. Nico Daws stopped 27 shots in the victory. Hischler also added an assist and Fabian Zetterlund notched two helpers.

Barrett Hayton's first period goal was the Coyotes' lone highlight in their loss Saturday to the Golden Knights, who went up 2-0 in the first on goals 17 seconds apart.

Arizona is two points behind Montreal for the worst record in the league and has a 25.7% chance to win the top overall pick in the NHL draft.

Regional restrictions may apply.