How to Watch Devils vs. Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are battling for their playoff life as the struggling Devils come to Las Vegas on Monday.

The Golden Knights (41-30-5) are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, but are coming off a costly loss at Edmonton on Saturday as they prepare to host the Devils (26-42-7) on Monday night.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

The Oilers blanked Vegas 4-0 despite peppering Mike Smith with 39 shots.

The Golden Knights ended with an Alberta split after winning at Calgary on Thursday, but trail the third-place Kings by three points in the Pacific Division race. They are four points behind both Dallas and Nashville in the Western Conference wild card hunt with six games remaining.

New Jersey has lost two straight and is 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. This is the final game of a five-game road trip during which the Devils are 2-1-1. They lost a 4-3 shootout in Seattle on Saturday night. Damon Severson tied the game 4:55 into the third period, but New Jersey went 0-for-3 in the shootout. Michael McLeod notched two assists.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 29 goals and 63 points, including a goal and two helpers in the win over the Flames. Vegas beat New Jersey 5-3 on Dec. 16 in Newark.

