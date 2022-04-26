How to Watch Devils at Senators

The Senators look to continue their strong finish as they host the Devils on Tuesday night.

The Senators (31-41-7) are long since eliminated from playoff contention, but Ottawa hosts the Devils on Tuesday night looking for its fourth straight win. New Jersey is coming off three consecutive losses.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV

A fourth straight victory would give the Senators their longest winning streak of the season. Ottawa previously won three in a row from Dec. 2-6 and April 1-5. The Sens are 8-4-1 in April.

They are coming off a 6-4 victory over the Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Mark Kastelic scored twice and Ottawa netted five goals in the second period.

New Jersey was blanked at home by the Red Wings on Sunday, 3-0, and has been outscored 11-4 over its last three games. The Devils have lost five of their last six (1-3-2).

Joshua Norris is Ottawa's leading goal-scorer with 34 this season while Brady Tkachuk has 29 goals and 62 points. Winger Jesper Bratt has 25 goals for the Devils, one behind Jack Hughes, who went down for the season with a knee injury on April 3. Bratt has a team-high 70 points.

The Senators won the first two meetings against New Jersey, taking a 3-2 shootout victory in Newark on Dec. 6 and beating the Devils 4-1 in Ottawa on Feb. 7.

