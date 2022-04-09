New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Stream

On Saturday afternoon in NHL action, the Devils will hit the road to take on the Stars in Dallas.

The NHL's regular season is slowly winding down, and the playoffs are ready to get underway. However, many teams are still fighting for seeding or vying for a playoff spot. One intriguing matchup to watch this afternoon will feature the Devils traveling to Dallas to take on the Stars.

How to Watch the New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

The Devils come into this game just 24-41-6 and have already been knocked out of playoff contention. However, New Jersey would still like to finish out the season strong. In their last outing, the Devils lost to the Canadiens by a final score of 7-4.

On the other side of this matchup, the Stars are still battling for their spot in the playoffs. Dallas holds a 40-26-4 record and is an extremely talented all-around team. Last time out, the Stars took a tough loss to the Maple Leafs by a final score of 4-3.

Fans will not want to miss out on the action. While the Stars are expected to pull out the win, the Devils will not go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

