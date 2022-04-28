How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes aim to wrap up the regular season on a six-game winning streak as they play host to the skidding Hurricanes on Thursday.

The 82nd and final game of the season arrives for the playoff-bound Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh when the Devils roll into town for their final road game of the campaign. Center and leading scorer Sebastian Aho enters this game on a two-game point streak with 12 points in 13 April games against a New Jersey squad that has surrendered two or more goals in eight consecutive games.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference as the metropolitan division champion, Carolina has won five consecutive games, including a 3-2 overtime win at New Jersey on Saturday. The Canes trailed 2-0 before Brady Skeji netted a goal to cut the lead in half with 4:36 remaining in the third period.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game with 1:56 left and Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner off Tony DeAngelo’s second assist of the night, handing Carolina the overtime win in comeback fashion.

The Devils have struggled down the stretch going 3-4-3 over their last 10 games, allowing 3.2 goals per game with a lowly save percentage of .889. They have lost four consecutive games.

Carolina’s defense has been tops in the NHL this season allowing a league-low 2.43 goals per game as goalie Frederik Andersen led the way with a 2.17 goals-against average on his way to 35 wins in 52 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
