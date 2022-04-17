How to Watch Devils at Kraken

The Devils make their first ever trip to Seattle on Saturday when they take on the Kraken.

The Devils make the trip out west on Saturday looking to beat the Kraken for the second time this year.

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

New Jersey beat Seattle 4-2 in its second game of the year and will go for the season sweep on the road Saturday night.

When the Devils beat the Kraken the first time they were 2-0 on the year. Unfortunately for Devils fans, the season has not gone well for New Jersey since.

The Devils are now 26-42-6 on the season and come into Saturday's game losers of six of their last eight. They did beat the Stars and Coyotes in back-to-back games but failed to win three in a row on Thursday when the Avalanche beat them 3-1.

The Kraken will look to send the Devils home with a second straight loss as they try and snap a two-game losing streak of their own.

Seattle lost to the Flames twice 4-1 and 5-3 and then had its game against the Jets postponed on Wednesday due to weather.

The Kraken are wrapping up their first-ever season and it has not been what they had hoped for. They are sitting in last place in the Pacific Division and are just 23-44-6 on the year.

The excitement is still there in Seattle and the Kraken are just looking to finish the season on a high note as they look to improve for next year.

